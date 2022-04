A Bryan man arrested earlier this month for DWI with three prior convictions remains in jail after probation is revoked in two of the priors.

According to online court records, 38 year old Julio Quintero-Salazar was placed on house arrest and electronic monitoring on March 21.

A month later, a judge issued an arrest warrant for violating conditions. That’s after Salazar’s latest DWI arrest on April 9.

Salazar is also being held for immigration authorities.