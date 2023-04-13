Bryan Man Returning To Prison For Assaulting An Ex-Girlfriend

A Bryan man in jail since ending a five hour standoff with Bryan police in January 2021 admits to domestic violence crimes that happened in January 2020.

A plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office includes a 17 year prison sentence for 42 year old Clifford Moten.

He pleaded guilty to ordering his dog to attack the woman, then violating a protection order three times to have no contact with the victim.

The standoff with BPD officers took place the third time Moten violated the protection order.

Charges of burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance were dismissed.

Prosecutors say Moten previously went to prison for assaulting other ex-girlfriends.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

On Thursday, April 6, 2023, Clifford Moten pled guilty and was sentenced to 17 years in prison for charges relating to assaulting an ex-girlfriend and violating his conditions of bond during the pendency of the case.

On January 30, 2020, Bryan Police were dispatched after the Defendant’s ex-girlfriend reported that the Defendant had assaulted her during an argument. The victim reported that the argument began when she refused to allow him to go through her phone. During the assault, the Defendant struck the victim multiple times and ordered his dog to attack her. The police found the victim with visible injuries, including a dog bite, consistent with her report.

After his release on bond for the January assault, the Defendant was arrested three additional times for violating his conditions of bond related to the victim’s safety. The defendant’s violations involved stalking behavior, including repeatedly calling the victim, verbally threatening the victim, showing up at the victim’s residence, and showing up at the victim’s employment. Each of these actions were specifically forbidden by the protective orders and bond conditions issued by the court.

During the final arrest, the defendant engaged in a prolonged standoff with Bryan Police, requiring multiple roads to be shut down in an effort to safely arrest the defendant.

The defendant had previously been sentenced to prison on to prior occasions for assaulting other prior girlfriends.

Assistant district attorney Jessica Escue issued the following statement: “The most dangerous time in a violent relationship is when a victim attempts to leave the abuse. Our office will strongly protect victims of violence and will not tolerate any intimidation or retaliation against them.”