Bryan Man Returning To Prison Following Plea Agreement On More Domestic Violence Crimes

A Bryan man is returning to prison after admitting to five domestic violence crimes that took place last year.

24 year old Jamal McIntosh entered a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he was sentenced to seven years for two counts of family violence assault, two counts of continuous violations of protection orders, and obstruction/retaliation.

McIntosh also pleaded guilty to evading arrest with a prior conviction, criminal trespassing, and failing to identify himself.

The DA’s office noted McIntosh was released from prison seven months for family violence assaults of two other people when the latest crimes began.

Those incidents, involving two victims, took place last year on February 20, May 5, May 30, September 14, and September 16.

Additional information from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Jamal McIntosh, 24, was sentenced to 7 years in prison for 2 counts of Assault Family Violence with a Prior Conviction, Obstruction/Retaliation, and 2 counts of Violation of Protective Order Continuous.

On February 29, 2020, College Station Police responded to a disturbance call at McIntosh’s residence. During that call, officers spoke with McIntosh’s pregnant girlfriend who told them that McIntosh had grabbed her by the hair and threw her before refusing to allow her to leave. She was forced her to climb through a bedroom window to get away from him.

McIntosh was placed on bond conditions after this arrest which prohibited McIntosh from contacting the victim or going to her residence. Nonetheless, police were called out the victim’s residence on May 5 and 30, 2020 and September 14 and 16, 2020 when McIntosh appeared at the victim’s apartment in violation of the bond conditions. In several of these incidents, McIntosh again assaulted the victim.

On May 15, 2020, Bryan Police responded to a call from a second woman reporting that McIntosh had become angry with her when she broke up with him. He then broke her phone, tore up her clothes, and poured bleach on her and her property before fleeing from the residence.

McIntosh was released from prison merely 7 months before these incidents began where he had been serving a sentence for two counts of Assault Family Violence with Prior Conviction relating to 2 additional victims.

McIntosh also pled guilty to Evading with a Prior, Criminal Trespass and Failure to ID and has two prior additional convictions for Assault Family Violence.