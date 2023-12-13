Bryan Man Returning To Prison Following A Third DWI Conviction

A Bryan man is going to prison for the second time for driving while intoxicated.

Brazos County district court records show a plea agreement includes a 15 year sentence for 48 year old Willie Lee Johnson Jr., who was arrested by Bryan police in June of 2022.

According to the indictment in the current case, Johnson was sent to prison in July 2009 for a DWI that took place the year before.

The indictment also says Johnson was convicted of DWI in Robertson County in 2001.

Online Brazos County court records shows Johnson has convictions in 19 cases dating back to 1996. The court history includes seven guilty pleas to drug charges and five guilty pleas to evading.