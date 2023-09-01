Bryan Man Resolves 13 Criminal Charges Dating Back To 2018

A Bryan man resolves 13 criminal charges dating back to January of 2018.

Online jail records say 37 year old Tarrence Alexander received ten year prison sentences for evading arrest three times and ten year sentences for burglary of a home, family violence assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

Alexander was given a five year sentence for causing an accident involving an injury, a three year sentence for stealing metal products, and a three year sentence for possession of a controlled substance.

And online court records say Alexander pleaded guilty in three other cases where prosecution was barred.