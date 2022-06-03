Bryan Man Reports To Jail This Week After Reaching Plea Agreement In April For Crimes Committed In 2017

A Bryan man reported to the Brazos County jail on Wednesday, after admitting on April 8 to crimes he committed more than five years ago.

A plea agreement between 41 year old Kevin Brown Jr. and the district attorney’s office includes a two and half year prison sentence for evading arrest with a vehicle.

That punishment also includes assaulting a law enforcement officer.

Both crimes took place in Bryan in April 2017.

Brown was also indicted on a robbery charge, but that was not mentioned in the plea agreement.

Online records show Brown was out on bond for all but one week following his arrest.

Before the plea agreement, three trial dates were set before the pandemic and five trial dates during the pandemic.

Online records also show this is the 19th time Brown has been in jail, dating back to January of 2000.