Bryan Man Remains Jailed Following Terroristic Threat Arrest Last Week

Gunfire the Tuesday night before New Year’s inside a Bryan home led to an arrest on a charge of making a terroristic threat.

No one was injured from the incident on Indiana Avenue, near Bonham Park.

According to the arrest report, two of the six Bryan police officers who responded heard three shots.

Officers found numerous holes in the roof of the home.

A rifle and a pistol were seized, along with a suspected pipe bomb that brought out the College Station police department’s bomb squad.

32 year old John Martin Jr. of Bryan told officers according to the arrest report he threatened to kill his entire family after being served child custody papers.

Martin remained jailed January 3rd in lieu of a $40,000 dollar bond.