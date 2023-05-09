Bryan Man Receives Prison Sentence After Admitting To Three Felony Crimes

A Bryan man who admitted last Wednesday in Brazos County district court to felony crimes that took place in 2017 learned his punishment following a three day hearing.

42 year old Dwayne Johnson was sentenced to 14 years in prison for threatening an ex-girlfriend with a knife and two years for stealing her car.

Johnson, who also admitted to unlawful possession of a weapon in 2021, received a ten year sentence.

And according to the district attorney’s office, Johnson is awaiting a probation violation hearing in Madison County from a 2019 conviction for family violence assault with a prior conviction.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

On May 5, 2023, Judge David Hilburn sentenced Dwayne Johnson to 14 years in prison for Aggravated Assault and the maximum 10 years in prison for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and the maximum 2 years in a state jail facility for the offense of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Johnson’s sentences occurred after a plea of guilty and a three day punishment hearing.

On April 23, 2017, Bryan Police were called after the defendant’s ex-girlfriend reported that the defendant had stolen her phone, blocked her in, and assaulted her to prevent her from leaving. After this incident, the victim broke up with the defendant and refused to talk to him further. Over the next few months, the defendant repeatedly called, texted, and harassed the victim, including threatening that if she pursued charges he “would give her something to press charges about.”

On July 11, 2017, the defendant tricked the victim into going to Tabor Road in order to secure some horses which he said had escaped their enclosure. When the victim arrived, the defendant pulled up behind her, displayed a knife, and forced her to get into his vehicle.

The defendant then drove to Madison County, where he pulled over on the side of FM 1452 in Madison County, where he assaulted the victim and destroyed her phone. She escaped from the vehicle and waived down a passing truck driver, who stopped to assist the victim and called police. The defendant fled back to Brazos County, where he took the victim’s vehicle from the scene and hid it at the Bryan Recreational Athletic Complex.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the victim’s location and interviewed the witnesses. The defendant was arrested for Assault Family Violence with a Prior Conviction in Madison County. In 2019, the defendant pled guilty in Madison County and was sentenced to eight years probation.

The Bryan Police Department investigated the defendant’s actions in Brazos County. The defendant was ultimately charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

In 2021, while the defendant’s Brazos County cases were pending, Johnson was stopped by the Bryan Police Department and a firearm was discovered in his vehicle. Johnson was subsequently charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

In addition to the facts of the case, the prosecution presented evidence of the defendant’s repeated and continuous violations of his probation in Madison County. These violations included refusing to submit to alcohol and drug testing, refusing to complete drug rehabilitation programs, refusing to do community service, and testing positive for marijuana.

As a result of the aggravated nature of the defendant’s offense, he will have to serve half his fourteen year sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

A motion to revoke probation is pending in Madison County for the defendant’s Assault Family Violence with a Previous Conviction charge.

Assistant district attorney Jessica Escue issued the following statement: “Johnson’s violent and controlling behavior terrorized and endangered a woman he claimed to love. This sentence ensures her safety and sends a message that violent abusers will find no safe haven in Brazos County.”