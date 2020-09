The rescue of a five year old from a Bryan drainage ditch during storms on June 25th was recognized at Tuesday night’s Bryan city council meeting.

Roger Garrett was presented a citizen’s lifesaving award from fire chief Randy McGregor.

Garrett said one neighbor alerted him about the boy who was screaming and crying for help. A second neighbor was waiting to take hold of the youngster after Garrett lifted him out of the ditch.

Video presentation of the award is courtesy of the city of Bryan: