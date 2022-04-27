Bryan Man On Probation Returns To Jail On Charges Of Stealing A Wallet Containing Multiple Cards

A Bryan man who was sentenced to ten years probation last May on three convictions of family violence assault is accused of entering an unlocked vehicle Sunday morning and taking a wallet containing 20 cards.

The victim told Bryan police according to the arrest report that the suspect asked her for money the day before.

The victim also reported seeing the man leaving the burglary riding a blue bicycle.

A BPD officer who found the bicycle a short time later outside a nearby convenience store also saw the suspect put the wallet in a trash can.

The wallet and its contents were recovered.

The bicyclist told the officer he found on the ground, the wallet, gift cards, membership cards, student ID cards, the victim’s drivers license, and the victim’s social security card.

28 year old Terrell Williams of Bryan, who was arrested on a charge of debit and credit card abuse, remained in jailed Tuesday evening in lieu of a $5,000 dollar bond.