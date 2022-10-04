Bryan Man On Probation Arrested For Two Vehicle Burglaries And Thefts Of Two Guns

Arrest reports became available recently of a Bryan man who has been in jail since September 6 on charges of breaking into two vehicles and stealing two guns.

The reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office does not say if the vehicles were locked.

Video from neighborhood cameras led to identifying then arresting 21 year old Joseph Griffin of Bryan.

At the time of his arrest, Griffin was less than two months into a six year probation agreement from a ten year sentence for family violence assault that happened in February of last year and jumping bail and failing to show up for a court hearing last April.

Bonds on the new charges total $100,000 dollars.