Bryan Man Now Facing 12 Criminal Trials In Brazos County Courts

A 19 year old Bryan man who has been in jail since November 2023 now faces 12 criminal trials in Brazos County courts.

A Brazos County grand jury last week indicted Wesley Brian Williams Jr. on charges of breaking into a home in July of 2023 between Benchley and Tabor and stealing five rifles.

Williams was also indicted for stealing a gun in October 2023 and stealing vehicles in August and September 2023.

Online court records show Williams is facing trials for crimes in 2023 that includes stealing two vehicles and burglaries of three vehicles.

He is also being held on charges from Burleson County.

Bonds on 13 charges totals $232,000 dollars.