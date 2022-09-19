Bryan Man Killed In Two Vehicle Crash East Of Somerville

A Bryan man died Saturday night after a semi struck his pickup east of Somerville.

DPS reports the semi was exiting a private drive onto FM 60 when it hit the eastbound truck.

The driver of the pickup who was killed was identified as 68 year old Leobardo Barrientos-Mendez.

A passenger was taken to a Bryan hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

News release from the Texas department of public safety:

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Farm-to-Market 60, approximately three miles northeast of Somerville.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Sept. 17, 2022, at approximately 10:55 p.m., a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound, a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer was attempting to exit a private drive, and the Ford struck the trailer of the Peterbilt.

The driver of the Ford, Leobardo Barrientos-Mendez, 68, of Bryan, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace Robert Urbanosky.

The passenger was taken to CHI St. Joseph Regional Health Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no additional information available for release at this time.