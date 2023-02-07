Bryan Man Jailed Twice In Three Days And College Station Man Returns To Jail After Sentencing In Another Case

A Bryan man remains in the Brazos County jail following two arrests in three days by College Station police. 24 year old Giovanni Carrillo is accused of grabbing a female customer in the H-E-B store in Jones Crossing Friday night. After posting bond on charges of assault and public intoxication, Carrillo was arrested after the bars closed in the Northgate district on Sunday morning for punching an officer with a closed fist in the face. He is charged in that incident with assaulting a public servant and public intoxication.

A College Station man who was sentenced in January of 2022 to three years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm returns to the Brazos County jail. Bryan police arrested 29 year old Henry Taylor III last weekend on charges of taking copper and brass pipe from the former TxDOT Bryan district property on North Texas, then evading arrest. A BPD officer received assistance from a citizen who saw Taylor enter a parked vehicle.