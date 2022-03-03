Bryan Man Intends To File As An Independent Candidate For Texas House District 14

State representative John Raney of Bryan will have an opponent in the general election.

Another Bryan man is running as an independent for the Texas House District 14 seat.

Josh Wilkinson lost the 2018 general election against Raney when Wilkinson ran as a Democrat.

Wilkinson filed a declaration of intent to run as an independent candidate with the Texas secretary of state’s office.

As an independent, Wilkinson has until June 23rd to file a petition containing names of either five percent or a maximum of 500 registered voters who did not participate in the primary or the upcoming runoff election.

