Bryan Man Indicted And Arrested On An Intoxication Manslaughter Charge

A Brazos County grand jury has indicted and a Bryan man has been arrested on a manslaughter charge from a drunk driving crash in Bryan last October.

According to the Bryan police arrest report, 29 year old Kentavion Lewis had a blood alcohol level of .118 after the car he was driving struck a telephone pole on Villa Maria a block west of Texas.

A passenger who died, Alexandra Gutierrez, was partially ejected from the back seat. A front seat passenger who was ejected was hospitalized.

Lewis was also hospitalized after he was found in the driver’s seat with his body bent to where his head and upper torso were in the front passenger floorboard.

Investigators reviewed traffic camera video, which was described in the arrest report that the car was going east through the intersection of Villa Maria and Texas at a high rate of speed when the car lost control, the driver side tires struck the median, the driver overcorrected, and the rear driver’s side of the car struck the pole.

Lewis was in the Brazos County jail Thursday afternoon in lieu of a $20,000 dollar bond.