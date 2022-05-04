Bryan Man In Prison Admits To More Felony Crimes That Does Not Increase His Punishment

A Bryan man in prison for threatening to kill a nurse working at the Brazos County jail and the rest of her family admits to more felony crimes that does not increase his punishment.

That is the result of a plea agreement reached last week between 40 year old Ashley Judson White and the district attorney’s office.

Last June, a Brazos County district court jury convicted White of making the threat against the nurse and her family in April 2020.

The jury then sentenced White to 20 years.

The prosecutor tells WTAW News that White admitted to family violence assault in 2018, retaliation in 2019, and threatening to kill a Brazos County detention officer in October 2020…which was six months after making the threat against the nurse.

The sentences for the three additional cases will run at the same time as the jury imposed punishment. The 20 year sentence was the most the jury could consider.

After the jury found White guilty of threatening the nurse, prosecutors issued a statement that other victims from Brazos, Hays, and Harris counties armed themselves following White’s threats of stalking, raping, murdering, and torturing their families. White also threatened to bomb black churches and kill black inmates and their families.