Bryan Man In Jail Awaiting Three Criminal Trials Is Charged With Assaulting A Detention Deputy

A Bryan man in the Brazos County jail since last November is now accused of kicking a detention deputy with enough force that a shoeprint was left on the deputy’s shirt.

18 year old Kesayveon Jefferson is awaiting three trials on charges from last October of November for two vehicle burglaries, evading arrest twice, and failing to identify himself.

According to the arrest report, the deputy went to the hospital, where he was told to be placed on light duty after sustaining bruised ribs.

Jefferson is also being held for state juvenile justice officials on a burglary charge and for Hearne police on a charge of failing to identify himself.

Bonds on the new and prior charges total $54,000 dollars.