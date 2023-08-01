Bryan Man Headed To Prison For Violating Probation After Admitting To Continuous Violence Against A Family Member

A Bryan man is headed to prison after violating probation after admitting almost three years ago to continuous violence against a family member.

A plea agreement between 27 year old Mark Rosas and the Brazos County district attorney’s office includes a five year sentence that will start in a state facility that deals with substance abuse.

A list of 21 probation violations included using cocaine, offering to sell cocaine, and 13 times either failing to submit to drug tests or altering or attempting to alter test results.

The original sentence in October 2020 placed Rosas on probation for eight years as part of a ten year prison sentence.