Bryan Man Headed To Prison For The Second Time For Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon

A Bryan man is headed to prison for the second time for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

48 year old Alfonse Ybarra and the Brazos County district attorney’s office reached a plea agreement that includes a ten year prison sentence for a stabbing that took place in April 2021.

The punishment also includes a guilty plea for D-W-I with a prior conviction that took place in November 2022.

Online court records show Ybarra was convicted in December 2009 and was sentenced to five years in prison for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that took place in February 2009. That punishment included a conviction for violating a protection order in September 2009.

Records also show Ybarra was sentenced to three years in prison for possessing a controlled substance that happened in December of 2017.