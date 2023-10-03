Bryan Man Headed To Prison After Admitting To DWI With Four Prior Convictions

A Bryan man is headed to prison after admitting to drunk driving with four prior convictions.

A plea agreement between 48 year old Douglass “DT” Thomas III and the Brazos County district attorney’s office includes a five year sentence.

Prosecutors say Thomas’s blood alcohol test showed he was nearly twice the legal limit at .116.

Thomas was arrested in May of 2020 after attempting to evade arrest from a College Station police officer.

Thomas’s prior DWI convictions were in 1995, 2004, 2006, and 2015.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Douglas “DT” Thomas, 48, pled guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison on September 29th for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More and Evading with a Vehicle. This is Thomas’ fifth conviction for Driving While Intoxicated and his second for Evading with a Vehicle.

On May 30, 2020, CSPD Officer Stockton pulled Thomas over for multiple traffic violations and no insurance. Once the defendant stopped, the officer saw an open liquor bottle in the vehicle and could smell the odor of alcohol. Thomas displayed numerous signs of intoxication and attempted to hide the open bottle of liquor.

Thomas admitted to drinking four alcoholic beverages in about two hours prior to the traffic stop. After field sobriety tests, Officer Stockton made a determination that Thomas was intoxicated and requested a blood sample. Blood toxicology revealed a BAC of .116.

At the time of the traffic stop, Thomas was on bond for an arrest on August 7, 2018 for Evading with a Vehicle in College Station and had recently been released from probation for Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More out of Travis County.

Thomas’ prior convictions for DWI were in 1995, May of 2004, August 2006, and January of 2015. His prior conviction for Evading with a Vehicle was in May of 2004.

Since his arrest in this case, Thomas has also pled guilty to two counts of Public Intoxication.

Statement from assistant district attorney Jennifer Hebert: “When someone refuses to acknowledge they have a drinking problem, refuses to get help, and continues to drink and drive, he places the entire community in danger. This sentence sends a message that such actions will be taken seriously in this community.”