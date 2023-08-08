Bryan Man Goes To The Jail For The 11th Time In 12 Months

A Bryan man goes to the Brazos County jail for the 11th time in the last 12 months and 21st time in ten years.

33 year old Jerry Morris Jr. was arrested on three new criminal charges and bonds were pulled in 12 other cases.

Morris was arrested Sunday by College Station police on charges of a family violence assault, criminal trespassing, and evading arrest.

Online jail records show Morris is also being held after bond was pulled in six pending criminal trials and six other criminal cases.

Bonds in all 15 incidents totals $237,000 dollars.