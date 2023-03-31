A Bryan man goes to jail for the eighth time in five years on 17 charges.

College Station police arrest 23 year old Donaven Davis on a charge of family violence deadly conduct.

Davis is accused in the College Station police arrest report of firing five shots into the ceiling and a window of an apartment last July.

The gunfire took place after Davis’s ex-girlfriend did not give him five dollars.

Davis, who was booked into the Brazos County jail on Wednesday, was also arrested on warrants where he is awaiting 11 trials in district court and warrants in five Bryan municipal court cases.

Online jail records show one felony case, charging Davis with interfering with child custody.

Charges in ten misdemeanor trials includes criminal mischief and marijuana possession.

Three of the five municipal court warrants accuse him of criminal mischief.

As of Friday afternoon, Davis is held in lieu of bonds totaling $175,000 dollars.