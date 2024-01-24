Bryan Man Found Guilty Of Possessing Methamphetamine Has Three More Criminal Trials Pending In Brazos County District Court

A 31 year old College Station man has disposed of his 30th criminal case in Brazos County courts.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

On January 12, 2024, a Brazos County jury sentenced Jackie Joe Robinson to 9 years in prison after finding him guilty of drug possession the previous day.

On April 4, 2021, officers with the College Station Police Department pulled over a vehicle in which Robinson was a passenger. Both the driver and Robinson were arrested on warrants, and a search of the vehicle yielded approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine pills from the passenger-side door.

Robinson was charged with Possession of a Con-trolled Substance Penalty Group 1 in an amount of 1-4 Grams, which carries a punishment range of between two and ten years incarceration.

Trial began with jury selection on January 10, 2024. The next day, the jury heard evidence of the above offense and ultimately rendered a guilty verdict.

In Texas, a defendant has the right to elect whether the jury or a judge will assess punishment. During the punishment phase, the judge or jury is permitted to hear about a defend-ant’s criminal history and any other bad acts he or she has committed.

In this case, Robinson elected to have the jury assess punishment. After finding Robinson guilty of the drug possession charge, the jury heard evidence of Robinson’s decade-long criminal history, which included eight convictions for theft, two convictions for evading from police, and a conviction for assault family violence. The jury also heard evidence of additional offenses Robinson committed while on bond.

The State presented evidence that on October 17, 2021, Bryan Police received a report from Walmart that a suspect had concealed two pairs of Dickies pants inside his own pants and left the store without paying. An officer located Robinson a short distance away and attempted to stop the vehicle he was driving. Instead, Robinson evaded in excess of 60 miles per hour and almost lost control of the vehicle. Police declined to put the community at further risk by pursuing the vehicle, which was later located at the residence of Robinson’s associate with the stolen pants still inside.

Robinson was arrested driving the same vehicle a month later after being pulled over for speeding over 80 miles per hour in a 45-miles-per-hour zone. The jury also learned that Robinson was again contacted by Bryan Police Officers on June 6, 2023 after he had stolen a phone charger and two alcoholic beverages while on bond.

After hearing evidence, the jury assessed punishment at nine years in prison, out of a maximum possible sentence of 10 years.

Assistant district attorneys Ryan Golden and Barrack Potter issued the following statement: “This verdict shows that the citizens of Brazos County will not tolerate repeat offenders continuing to break the law and placing our community in danger, and neither will we at the District Attorney’s Office.”