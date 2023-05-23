Bryan Man Found Guilty For Possessing Child Pornography Agrees To His Punishment

A Brazos County district court jury takes just over one hour to convict a Bryan man of possessing child pornography.

According to the district attorney’s office, 42 year old Warren Tyler agreed to a seven year prison sentence. Prosecutors say maximum punishment is ten years.

Tyler has been in jail since his arrest in July 2021.

Bryan police responded in November 2020 to the victim’s home, where the victim’s mother found nude videos of her teenaged daughter on Tyler’s phone.

Tyler’s punishment also includes registering as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

A news release from the DA’s office states this will be Tyler’s trip to a state prison facility, following convictions for theft and forgery.

Warren Tyler, 44, was convicted by a Brazos County jury on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 for two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

On November 29, 2020, police were called to a residence in Bryan after a woman found nude videos of her teenage daughter on Tyler’s phone. The videos had been taken through holes drilled in the door of the

bathroom in the home the woman shared with her daughter and Tyler.

After confronting Tyler about the videos, he left the residence and was found by police walking nearby. He had three phones in his possession, one of which was later turned over to police and searched. During

the search of the phone, officers located one video of the 15 year old girl, as well as still photos taken through the same hole in the door. There were multiple copies of the photos found in multiple locations on the phone.

During trial, the jury heard from the officers who investigated the case, as well as the victim and her mother. The jury convicted Tyler after deliberating for just over an hour.

Following the verdict, Tyler agreed to serve 7 years in prison. In addition, Tyler will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Possession of Child Pornography is a third degree felony with a maximum possible punishment of 10 years.

Tyler had previously served sentences in State Jail for Forgery and Theft.

Assistant district attorneys Kara Comte and Brian Price issued the following statement: “Child pornography is not a victimless crime. There are real faces behind those images, and this jury was able to hold this offender accountable. The victim and her family were glad that justice was done.”