A Bryan man has been identified as the driver of a motorcycle who was found dead Wednesday night.

Bryan police believe the motorcycle driven by 67 year old William Ryan struck a curb, he fell off, and he struck the pavement.

BPD investigators found no signs of anything that was suspicious.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash on Towering Oaks Drive. That is off Broadmoor and north of 29th Street.

Ryan was not wearing a helmet.