Bryan Man Convicted For The Third Time Of Family Violence Assault

A Bryan man has been convicted for the third time of family violence assault.

A plea agreement reached with the Brazos County district attorney’s office means 32 year old Zachary Carney will be serving a five year prison sentence for hitting his then-girlfriend and two mutual friends last August.

The punishment also covers Carney violating a protection order last January when he pushed his former girlfriend in an incident that led to the response of four Bryan police officers.

Carney’s prior convictions were for family violence assault causing bodily injury in 2017 in Williamson County.