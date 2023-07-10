Bryan Man Awaiting Four Brazos County District Court Trials Is Back In Jail

A Bryan man awaiting trials in three felony and one misdemeanor case in Brazos County district court is back in jail.

That’s after 37 year old Joe Ruiz was arrested following a foot chase with Bryan police.

The BPD arrest report indicated an officer tackled Ruiz, then fired his Taser to get Ruiz to stop trying to run away.

In addition to new charges of evading and resisting arrest, Ruiz has been indicted on felony charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and possessing a controlled substance.

Ruiz was also booked on four municipal court charges of crimes against animals. According to online records, Ruiz was released to community service in the municipal court cases.

Screen shots from the Brazos County jail booking of Joe Ruiz as of July 9, 2023 from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/JailingDetail.aspx?JailingID=361548