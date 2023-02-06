Bryan Man Awaiting 12 Trials Returns To Jail

For the second time in five months, a Bryan man facing 12 trials in Brazos County courts is back in jail because a bonding company did not want him as a client.

Online records show 27 year old Rafael Trejo is awaiting trials in two felony cases, one involving aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of controlled substance from last February, and the other for drug possession in August of 2020.

The ten remaining trials are on misdemeanor charges of drug possession, theft, and criminal trespassing that took place between August of 2020 and January of this year.

His jail booking from February 2 lists 18 charges with the phrase “17.16 det pend ord”. The district attorney’s office tells WTAW News that “a 17.16 is when a bondsman decides that they no longer want to be responsible for a defendant’s bond and they file a request for the court to be released from their obligation. The court then will order that the defendant be rearrested until a new bondsman can be found.”

And Trejo was arrested last Thursday on another misdemeanor theft charge that took place last November.

Bonds in all cases total $78,000 dollars.