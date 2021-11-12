Bryan Man Arrested Twice In Three Weeks On Burglary Charges

A Bryan man who was released from jail almost three weeks ago on bond after he was arrested for burglary of a Bryan building is back in jail on new burglary and theft charges.

According to arrest reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office, 33 year old Gabriel Ortiz took from the Bryan Harvey little league field a zero-turn mower and a 25 foot trailer.

Ortiz said he was buying the mower and trailer from a third party who investigators could not find.

The mower and trailer were found as investigators were interviewing Ortiz about a trimmer that was stolen from a former employer. Ortiz said he was starting a lawn care business.

Also recovered, was a radio that was taken out a car.

At the time of Wednesday’s arrest, Ortiz was out of jail on bond following an October 22 arrest by Bryan police on a charge of burglary of a building that happened September 30.

Ortiz remains in jail in lieu of bonds on the new charges that total $62,500 dollars.