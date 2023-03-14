Bryan Man Arrested on Warrant and Resisting Arrest

A Bryan man is in the Brazos County jail for the 19th time in 15 years.

Bryan police went to an apartment off Osborne Lane on Sunday afternoon for a warrant service. The suspect’s mother told police her son was known to be violent and would likely attempt to flee or fight officers.

According to the arrest report, when the officer entered the apartment, 32 year-old Michael Alvarez Junior ignored verbal commands and went into the kitchen while reaching into his pocket.

The officer followed him into the kitchen where he resisted arrest after dropping a metal object onto the floor. The object was later identified as a “spark plug wrench”, capable of causing serious bodily injury.

Alvarez was booked for the warrant and the additional charge of resisting arrest.