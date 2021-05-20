Bryan Man Arrested On New Charges And Robertson County Warrants

A Bryan man is in the Brazos County jail on four warrants from Robertson County and two new charges from College Station police.

The CSPD report states an officer stopped a car Wednesday at 1:40 in the morning for traffic violations that included not having current insurance.

The driver admitted smoking marijuana after the officer smelled it.

That led to searching the car and finding less than one gram of cocaine.

21 year old Marcus Nelson was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and giving a false name.

The Robertson County warrants are for jumping bail twice and not reporting to jail twice.