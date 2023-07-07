Bryan Man Arrested On Multiple Charges Following Traffic Incident In The Harvey Mitchell Parkway Construction Zone

Multiple College Station police officers had to jump out of the way of a pickup truck that was speeding through a crash scene in a construction zone.

CSPD arrest reports also state that the pickup almost hit a tow truck while going an estimated 70 miles per hour in the 45 mile per hour zone.

This took place Wednesday during the midnight hour on Harvey Mitchell Parkway near the airport.

The pickup was stopped about three miles away in the area of North Dowling and Junction Boys Road.

The driver, 33 year old Stanquarius McGruder of Bryan, was arrested for DWI, reckless driving, threatening to kill an officer’s family, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

McGruder is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $18,000 dollars.