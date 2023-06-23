Bryan Man Arrested On Family Violence Crimes Jailed On Bonds Totaling More Than $2 Million Dollars

A 20 year old Bryan man arrested June 16 on four family violence crimes remains jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $2.25 million dollars.

Michael Phillip Alexander was arrested on Bryan police warrants for aggravated kidnapping involving sexual abuse, assault of a pregnant person, violating a protection order involving assault/stalking, and continuous violence against the family.

BPD arrest reports state on May 31, the victim was dragged off the front porch of someone else’s upstairs apartment.

Alexander is also accused of dragging her down the stairs, grabbing the victim by her hair and pulled her into his SUV, and kicked her in leg that resulted in pain so intense that she stopped struggling.

BPD arrest reports also say after the victim refused to say who picked her up from their apartment, Alexander punched her in the eye and the back of the head multiple times.

Back at their apartment, the victim said Alexander attempted to force her under their bed, but she would not fit because she was pregnant. Then Alexander forced her into a closet and he turned up the volume of a TV while he visited with police officers.

The victim was rescued by family members after Alexander left to go to work. The victim was initially taken to the police department and later went to the hospital.

At the time the victim was attacked, there was a protection order against Romero that had been issued May 2.

Alexander told officers according to arrest reports that he had not seen the victim since the protection order was issued.