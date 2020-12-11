Bryan Man Arrested on Drug Charges For the Third Time In The Last Seven Months

The third time a Bryan man has been arrested on drug charges in the last seven months, was the result of driving a car without a front license plate.

The Bryan police arrest of 35 year old Dontay Thomas included the seizure of more than $1,800 dollars and what is believed to be powder and crack cocaine and methamphetamine.

The BPD arrest report also noted Thomas was also wanted for violating parole from one of five prior drug convictions.

Thomas, who is in the Brazos County jail for the 19th time in 17 years, is awaiting trial on a misdemeanor marijuana charge.