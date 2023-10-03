Bryan Man Arrested On Another Public Intoxication Charge And A College Station Man Is Arrested After Refusing To Leave A Youth Sports Event

A Bryan man remains in jail following his arrest Saturday morning (September 30) after dropping his pants and urinating in downtown Bryan. 37 year old John Claude Knight was charged with public intoxication with three prior convictions in Bryan municipal court. Online records show since March of 2021, Knight pleaded guilty in Brazos County courts to public intoxication twice…each time with three prior convictions… and admitting to criminal trespassing eight times. He served a total of about one and a half years in the county jail. The BPD arrest report stated the Saturday morning incident at Sims and William Joel Bryan was reported by someone who said they were not offended because she is a nurse. At the time of this arrest, Knight was out on bond following a public intoxication arrest by College Station police on September 25. As of October 3, Knight remains jailed in lieu of a $3,000 dollar bond.

Visitors at an outdoor sports event Saturday morning (September 30) at College Station’s I-L-T school K through eighth grade campus included a spectator who administrators warned to stay away. That led to school officials contacting College Station police. It took four officers to place the man in handcuffs. The CSPD arrest report says the man was banned due to past abusive behavior to officials and opposing teams. 33 year old Atonio Makisimino of College Station is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $6,000 dollars after his arrest for criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.