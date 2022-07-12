Bryan Man Arrested On Another Forgery Charge

A Bryan man indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Monday on a felony forgery charge from last October and is awaiting a trial on a misdemeanor forgery charge from April, is accused of attempting to cash another forged check.

37 year old Shaun Ryburn was arrested last Friday was released from jail Saturday after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.

The arrest report from College Station police accuses Ryburn of attempting to cash a $375 dollar forged check on Valentine’s Day at a local bank.

The check belonged to a Caldwell man who told a CSPD detective that he had checks stolen from his mailbox.

Online records show Ryburn’s latest arrest was the 22nd time he has been booked in the Brazos County jail, dating back to July 2002.