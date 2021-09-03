Bryan Man Arrested On 30 Warrants From North Las Vegas PD

A Bryan man is in the Brazos County jail, being held for police from North Las Vegas on 30 charges of sex crimes against children.

According to Clark County Nevada online court records, no bond will be set for 39 year old Curtis Eckman.

One of ten counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 took place in 1997. The court records say the remaining nine counts took place August 26th of this year…along with 19 counts of lewdness with a child under the age of 14 and one attempted sexual assault of a child.

The Clark County district attorney’s office told WTAW News they do not comment on cases involving crimes against children.

The North Las Vegas police department has not responded to our request for more information.