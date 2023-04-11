Bryan Man Arrested For Violating Protection Order Multiple Times And Violating Parole

A Bryan man who was sent to prison two years ago for a robbery that took place in 2015 returns to jail for the 15th time since April 2013.

The latest arrest of 28 year old Michael Logan Brown is on charges of violating parole and violating a protection order against the mother of their infant child.

Brown is accused in a College Station police arrest report of multiple contacts between March 20 and April 3 where he kept the woman from seeing their child, slashing the tires of her vehicle, and placing phone calls and text messages.

Brown is jailed on a hold from the parole office in Austin and a $40,000 dollar bond for violating the protection order.