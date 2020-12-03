Bryan Man Arrested For Six Vehicle Burglaries Has Nine Prior Convictions

A Bryan man convicted of multiple property crimes dating back 13 years is arrested by Bryan police for six vehicle burglaries and entering a garage early Tuesday morning.

There was no reference in the BPD arrest reports to any forced entry into the parked vehicles. And the garage door was open.

All seven cases were in the same neighborhood between Tiffany Park and Boonville Road.

The list of stolen items that were recovered includes a handgun, a backpack containing ammunition, jewelry, a camera, purses and wallets containing credit cards, and a scooter.

The stolen property was found in a car that crashed in the Wheeler Ridge neighborhood that was being pursued by a BPD officer in an unrelated case.

The driver, 30 year old Skylar Burrell, was still in jail Thursday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $400,000 dollars.

Charges include the vehicle burglaries with nine prior convictions, felony theft with two or prior convictions, and evading arrest with one prior conviction.