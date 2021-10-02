Bryan Man Arrested For North Bryan Shooting

Bryan police announce an arrest in a north Bryan shooting from last weekend.

40 year old Nathaniel Banks Jr. is held in lieu of bonds totaling $450,000 dollars on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Banks is accused of shooting someone at 2:30 in the morning on September 25th in a residential neighborhood near the freeway and Woodville Road.

The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Brazos County court documents show Banks pleaded guilty in November 2001 to two counts of attempted murder. He was sentenced to 20 years as part of a plea agreement after he was initially indicted on capital murder and attempted capital murder charges. According to the indictment, one man died and there was an attempt to kill a second man in September 1999 in Bryan.