Bryan Man Arrested For Driving With An Invalid License With 12 Prior Convictions

Outdated vehicle registration leads a Bryan police officer to make a traffic stop where the driver is arrested for driving with an invalid license with 12 prior convictions.

47 year old Abdule White of Bryan is out of jail after posting a $2,000 dollar bond.

According to online court records, White pleaded guilty in March to driving with an invalid license last December and in January 2019. Online jail records do not show White serving the eight day sentence for the latest convictions.

And when BPD arrested White on the same charge in January 2019, that arrest report indicated he had 46 active suspensions on his drivers license.