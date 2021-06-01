Bryan Man Arrested For Child Endangerment And Reckless Driving After Doing Donuts In A Parking Lot

A Bryan man remains in jail following his arrest early Monday morning on charges of reckless driving and child endangerment.

The location, according to the Bryan police arrest report, is the parking lot of the Bryan Towne Center.

A BPD officer parked at Cracker Barrel saw smoke in the air from some of an estimated 100 vehicles in the parking lot bordered by TruFit, Hibbett Sports, and Rue 21.

The officer saw the driver of a Camaro doing donuts about 25 yards away from the crowd.

After the officer stopped the Camaro, he saw a six month old child in the backseat who was being held by one of two backseat passengers.

The father of the child said he was holding his son because there was not room for the car seat, which was in the trunk.

21 year old Jalen Davis remained in jail Tuesday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $7,000 dollars.