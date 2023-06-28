Bryan Man Arrested for Assaulting Wife and Father-in-Law

College Station police responded to residence near Lemon Tree Park on Sunday night for a call reporting a father and son were arguing in the street. Minutes later, dispatch received a second call from a woman saying her husband and her father were physically fighting

According to CSPD arrest reports, the wife, who is pregnant, told officers her husband had wanted to leave the house to get more beer but she tried to stop him because he was drunk. During a fight over her purse, she received large scratches on her chest. When her father tried to intervene, her husband began fighting him.

The father described a long and drawn-out physical altercation. The arrest report stated a trail of blood was found in all of the places he was describing.

25 year-old Marc Anthony Bosquez of Bryan was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury family violence, assault of a pregnant person, and resisting arrest.

According to online jail records, this is Bosquez’s ninth time in the Brazos County jail in the last six years.