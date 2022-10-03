Bryan Man Arrested By A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy Following A High Speed Chase That Ends In A Three Vehicle Crash

A 33 year old Bryan man is booked in the Brazos County jail for the third time in seven months and the 14th time in 15 years.

Prentiss Phillips was arrested last week after leading a high speed chase and causing a multiple vehicle crash while he was driving while intoxicated.

According to arrest reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office, an off duty Bryan police detective reported seeing a pickup on FM 1179 going between 60 and 100 miles per hour and swerving around traffic.

A sheriff’s deputy was involved in the pursuit, which ended 3.6 miles later when the pickup struck two vehicles then rolled the truck in Bryan at 29th and Briarcrest.

The arrest reports did not state anyone was injured.

Phillips, who was charged with DWI with one prior conviction, evading, and possessing an undisclosed number of fentanyl tablets, remained in jail Saturday afternoon following his arrest Thursday night in lieu of bonds totaling $17,000 dollars.

Online jail records also state Phillips was booked June 4 following his arrest by College Station police for DWI, theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Phillips was booked February 26 following his arrest by Bryan police for family violence assault causing bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance.