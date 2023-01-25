Bryan Man Arrested After Eluding Two Deputy Constables In A High Speed Chase In The Rain

The third time’s a charm for local law enforcement in catching a driver who eluded two Brazos County deputy constables.

Tuesday’s pursuit began after the first deputy constable saw the car run a red light at Briarcrest and Wildflower.

According to the arrest report from the precinct two constable’s office, the first deputy stopped his pursuit was because the car was going 100 miles per hour in the rain.

The second deputy stopped his pursuit after the car started running red lights on Texas Avenue.

A Bryan police officer made the traffic stop after the car pulled into the parking lot of an apartment complex off Wellborn Road.

19 year old Zavian Gafford told both deputy constables that he did not stop because he does not like police.

As he was placed in handcuffs, he said he was sorry for not stopping.

Gafford is out of jail after posting an $8,000 dollar bond.