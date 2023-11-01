Bryan Man Appeals Brazos County District Court Jury Conviction And Punishment For Injuring His Five Week Old Daughter

More than three and a half years after a Bryan man is arrested for hitting and shaking his 37 day old daughter, a Brazos County district court jury convicts then sentences him to 40 years in prison for child abuse.

On Halloween, 22 year old Gabriel Sanchez appeals the jury’s conviction and punishment.

A news release from the district attorney’s office says Bryan police detectives testified that Sanchez struck the baby on multiple occasions and threw the child off a bed where she hit a night stand.

The baby had multiple skull fractures, multiple bruises to her brain, and bruising throughout her body, many in the shape of handprints.

The jury was told the full extent of the injuries won’t be known until the child, who turns four next February, starts school.

The child’s mother was at work at the time her daughter was injured. Sanchez also admitted to trying to prevent the mother from seeking medical help.

Sanchez was arrested April 1, 2020, the night her daughter was hospitalized. He spent seven months in jail before being released after posting bond, where he remained free for three years before the jury conviction on the eighth time a trial date was set.

The jury’s decision on punishment came after Sanchez asked for probation and prosecutors sought 60 years.

Prosecutors presented evidence from a child abuse expert at Texas Children’s that the injuries that the victim suffered could only be a result of extremely violent shaking and striking of the child multiple times. They also presented evidence that although the child did not appear to have any lasting effects from the abuse, the full extent of the injuries will not be known until the child starts school.

Finally, prosecutors presented evidence that the defendant had previously been violent towards other family members, including the child’s mother and a disabled, elderly relative of the child’s mother.

Assistant district attorneys Jessica Escue and Anjelica Harris issued the following statement: “This Defendant attacked an innocent and defenseless child. The jury’s verdict and sentence sends a strong message that our community will take a strong stand to protect the most vulnerable among us.”