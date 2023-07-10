Bryan Man Admits To Possessing Nearly 320,000 Computer Files Containing Child Pornography

Photo of Scott Provost from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx

The FBI announces a Bryan man they arrested in January 2022 has admitted to possessing child pornography in computer hard drives totaling more than 313,000 images and more than 6,700 videos.

Punishment for 64 year old Scott Provost includes nearly 22 years in prison, followed by ten years of supervised release.

Provost will also be required to register as a sex offender and pay a yet to be determined amount of restitution to victims that the FBI says were as young as infants.

During a search of Provost’s home, the FBI and Bryan police found personal hard drives containing four terabytes of pornography.

The search followed Provost being identified as a user of a peer to peer network which uses a centralized data store to keep and deliver information without fear of censorship.

Screen shot from https://www.justice.gov/usao-sdtx/pr/bryan-resident-sentenced-accumulating-extensive-collection-child-pornography