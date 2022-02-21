Bryan Man Admits To Manslaughter And Causing A Hit And Run Collision While Driving Drunk That Kills A Texas A&M Student

A Bryan man admits to drunk driving when he struck and killed a Texas A&M college student who walking with friends on Texas Avenue north of University more than two years ago.

According to the Brazos County district attorney’s office, 20 year old Pedro Puga had a blood alcohol level three hours later that was four times the legal limit at .320.

The blood sample also tested positive for metabolized cocaine, T-H-C, and a drug that is similar to Xanax.

Puga entered a plea agreement with the DA’s office where he was sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter and causing a hit and run collision that led to the death of Carly Beatty, who was an A&M sophomore from Frisco.

Prosecutors said they consulted with the woman’s family before Puga’s plea, which requires Puga to serve at least half of his sentence before he becomes eligible for parole.

The sentencing range for both felonies is two to 20 years.

Puga has been jail since September 2019, five days after the collision.

News release from the Brazos County district attorney’s office:

Pedro Puga was sentenced to 15 years in prison today for Manslaughter and Accident Involving Death for a fatal hit and run crash in College Station in 2019.

On Friday, September 14, 2019, 19-year-old Carly Beatty and her two roommates were walking back to their townhome just after 2:00 in the morning. They were walking southbound on Texas Avenue just north of University.

At that time, a caller was already on the phone with 911 to report a drunk driver he had been following northbound on Texas Avenue. As Carly walked alongside Texas Avenue with her friends, the intoxicated defendant failed to control his vehicle and struck her. The defendant did not slow or stop his vehicle.

The caller who witnessed the crash stayed on the line afterwards and followed the defendant. The defendant pulled into a nearby restaurant and inspected the damage to his vehicle before speeding away from the scene of the crash. The caller provided updates so that College Station officers were able to eventually locate him in the Tejas Center parking lot behind H.E.B. He then fled from officers on foot. During that process, he threw a backpack into some bushes that had a handgun concealed inside. After a brief pursuit, he was taken into custody.

Officers got a search warrant for the defendant’s blood. Three hours later, his blood showed a blood alcohol concentration of .032. In addition, he was positive for THC, Cocaine metabolites, and etizolam, which is similar to Xanax, but not available in the United States.

Carly was stabilized by officers and paramedics before being rushed to St. Joseph Hospital. There she was stabilized by ER surgeons and life-flighted to Houston. She died from her injuries a week later.

The defendant was charged with Manslaughter and Accident Involving Death (Hit & Run), both second degree felonies with a possible punishment of 2-20 years in prison.

After prosecutors consulted with Carly’s family, the defendant pled guilty to both the Manslaughter and Accident Involving Death charges for a sentence of 15 years in prison.

The Manslaughter charge also has an affirmative deadly weapon finding, which means he must serve at least half of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole. That finding was not factually possible

for the Accident Involving Death charge.

He also pled guilty to Evading Arrest/ Detention.