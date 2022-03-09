Bryan Man Admits To Fifth DWI That Follows A Deadly Crash

A Bryan man admits to driving under the influence of two drugs in a deadly crash in front of the new superpark almost three years ago.

Stephen Justin Page pled guilty and was sentenced to 45 years in prison today for a fatal Driving While Intoxicated crash.

On April 18, 2019, a Bryan resident called 911 to report a reckless driver who was speeding and had run a stop sign, hit a curb, and run the red light while turning onto Villa Maria from Cavitt Avenue.

Mere seconds later, two additional 911 calls came into dispatch reporting a major crash on Villa Maria in front of the old golf course. While driving, Page had crossed over the center line resulting in

a collision with James Charles Oliphant.

Mr. Oliphant suffered incapacitating injuries from the wreck and passed away several days later due to medical complications from his injuries sustained in the crash.

As part of the investigation, toxicology results showed that Page had both methamphetamine and prescription alprazolam in his system at the time of the crash.

This is Page’s fourth felony conviction. He was previously sent to prison on two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (2004 and 2014) and Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More (2014). Page also has a prior State Jail conviction for Possession of a Controlled Substance and misdemeanor convictions for possession of marijuana, criminal trespass, and assault-family violence.

The State would like to thank the 911 callers in this case for their diligence in protecting this community and their assistance in reporting and prosecuting this case.

The plea offer in this case was extended after consultation with the victim’s family.